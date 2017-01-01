DisplayJS DisplayJS is a simple framework that helps you to efficiently render the DOM. When you need to display the content of a variable on the page, you'll write something like this, if you're using jQuery: When you just have one or two variable to display, it's fine to use this method, but when you have like 20 or 30 variables to display, it become a big mess. That's why I created DisplayJS Now, you can simply use the Display JS method: Ok, it's a little bit longer, but when you have 100 or 200 var, this is where Display JS is strong.

Focus on your variables! When you're creating huge UI, you'll have to render at the same time tons of variables, and let's be honest, that's not very optimized to write 100 lines of code with almost the same purpose. DisplayJS is made for that, you just have to indicate where to render those variables by an attribute in the HTML code.

What's the difference from other frameworks When I had the idea of DisplayJS, I thought that it was useless because frameworks such as Vue.js or React does the same thing (they are all made for building UI) and they have tons of other features, but when I tried to use those framework, I realized that they weren't intuitive and they are all quite heavy (they weight all about ~ 100kb)

You don't need jQuery Ok, I know, jQuery is fantastic! But, you don't always need it for a lot of things. The most important concepts of events are in Display JS, it means that all concepts that you already knows are in it, so, you'll have less troubles learning Display JS.

Math Powered DisplayJS includes some super useful functions about Math, Array manipulation and even dataset prediction! If DisplayJS is including these function, it's because we want that you only need 1 single framework to do everything. We don't want you to use DisplayJS, jQuery, Lodash, or other Library when you don't need them (but you can still use them if you really need to (math.js, moment.js, etc...))